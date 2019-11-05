Amazon has rolled out an impressive stable of holiday gift guides this year in the lead up to Black Friday 2019. If you’re someone who requires a bit more guidance when shopping for friends and family, Amazon has put together several guides, from tech to home goods, and more this year. The latest of which is Amazon’s White Elephant shopping list, which delivers gift ideas from under $10 up to $50. With office parties just around the corner, this is a great time to grab a few low-cost gifts and get yourself ready for those White Elephant exchanges. Hit the jump for more, including our top picks.

Amazon makes White Elephant shopping easy

When you land on Amazon’s White Elephant shopping guide, you’ll notice that every product can be sorted by price and category. As you know, these exchanges often have a price limit, so dividing them into various price points makes it all the easier.

As well, various categories also make it easy to find the right gift for your White Elephant exchange. This year’s categories include home & office, books & media, funny & unique, happy hour, and sweets & snacks. Click your desired category up there at the top, and you can sort by gift type and price to narrow down your results pretty quickly.

Our top picks

Amongst the fray here, you’ll find everything from sweets to coffee mugs, and everything in between. Those looking for something a bit more on the controversial side will find blood-covered “I’m Fine” t-shirts and middle-finger mugs. There’s truly something for just about everyone in this year’s White Elephant gift guide at Amazon.

My top pick is the rosewood glasses holder at $6. It has a fun mid-century vibe and is quite affordable too. If we’re honest, it could even be just an everyday decoration…no spectacles required.

You can browse through the rest of Amazon’s White Elephant gift guide right here for additional budget-friendly ideas this holiday season. You can find the rest of Amazon’s 2019 holiday gift guides over in our Black Friday coverage from the last few days.

