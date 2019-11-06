Take 35% off C by GE Smart Light Switches: Motion Dimmer at $51, more from $27

Amazon is currently offering the C by GE Smart Motion-Sensing Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch with Occupancy Sensor for $50.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $75, it just dropped to $60, and is now down the extra $9 to a new Amazon all-time low. GE’s in-wall light switch pairs with your smartphone as well as an Alexa or Assistant-enabled speaker over Wi-Fi, meaning you don’t need an additional hub. It features a built-in motion sensor which can automatically turn the bulbs on or off based on presence as well as a light sensor for additional automations. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also available at Amazon is the C by GE Bluetooth Smart Light Switch for $27.19 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and is a new all-time low. This in-wall switch sports the same hub-less design as the Motion Dimmer above, but leverages Bluetooth for control. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditch the in-wall design offered by both of GE’s light switches in favor of TP-Link’s highly-rated Kasa Smart Plug. For $20, you’ll still be able to command a lamp or other appliance with Alexa and Assistant, but won’t have to do any in-wall installations.

C by GE Smart Motion Dimmer Switch features:

Light up your home with this C by GE C-Start smart switch. It turns lights on or off based on movement or a change in the natural light, and the C by GE app lets you create schedules to keep things lit when you’re away. This C by GE C-Start smart switch works via Wi-Fi or the app for convenience.

