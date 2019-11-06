Take 35% off C by GE Smart Light Switches: Motion Dimmer at $51, more from $27

- Nov. 6th 2019 3:22 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the C by GE Smart Motion-Sensing Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch with Occupancy Sensor for $50.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $75, it just dropped to $60, and is now down the extra $9 to a new Amazon all-time low. GE’s in-wall light switch pairs with your smartphone as well as an Alexa or Assistant-enabled speaker over Wi-Fi, meaning you don’t need an additional hub. It features a built-in motion sensor which can automatically turn the bulbs on or off based on presence as well as a light sensor for additional automations. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also available at Amazon is the C by GE Bluetooth Smart Light Switch for $27.19 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and is a new all-time low. This in-wall switch sports the same hub-less design as the Motion Dimmer above, but leverages Bluetooth for control. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditch the in-wall design offered by both of GE’s light switches in favor of TP-Link’s highly-rated Kasa Smart Plug. For $20, you’ll still be able to command a lamp or other appliance with Alexa and Assistant, but won’t have to do any in-wall installations.

Swing by our Smart Home guide for additional deals today including 60% off Samsung’s SmartThings Monitoring Kit, Yale’s Assure HomeKit Smart Lock at $152, and more.

C by GE Smart Motion Dimmer Switch features:

Light up your home with this C by GE C-Start smart switch. It turns lights on or off based on movement or a change in the natural light, and the C by GE app lets you create schedules to keep things lit when you’re away. This C by GE C-Start smart switch works via Wi-Fi or the app for convenience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
GE

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go