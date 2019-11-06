WD’s 8TB desktop HDD stores it all at a low of $120 shipped

Newegg is currently offering the WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $119.99 shipped when the code 93XPD3 is used at checkout. Down from its $140 going rate, Amazon has it at $125 right now and this beats our last mention by $1 for a match of its all-time low. Offering up 8TB of storage, you’ll easily be able to store just about every picture that you’ve ever taken, plus videos, documents, and more. Whether you’re wanting to set this up as a Time Machine for your Mac or shuck the external enclosure to expand a NAS, this external drive is perfect for the job. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, if 8TB is a bit much for you, there are smaller and more budget-friendly options around. Seagate’s 4TB portable HDD is available for just $90 right now. Offering up extreme portability, this drive is ready to go wherever you do, no power adapter required.

For expanded storage capabilities, check out our recent hands-on with Synology’s DS620Slim. This tiny NAS can support up to 24TB of storage, making it a great hub for your Plex server, centralized Time Machine, and more.

WD Elements 8TB Desktop Hard Drive features:

Preformatted NTFS for systems running Windows 10, 8.1, or 7, the 8TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive from WD provides users with up to 8TB of add-on storage for their photos, videos, music, documents, and other files. It features a 5 Gb/s micro-USB 3.0 interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1, and is compatible with 480 Mb/s USB 2.0. It is powered using an 100-240 VAC power adapter and may be reformatted for use with macOS Sierra and High Sierra. Also included is a USB cable.

