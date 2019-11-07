Leica has unveiled a follow-up to its SL camera. It has been predictably named SL2 and spec-wise seems to be worthy successor. With 47.3 megapixels, it practically doubles the photo resolution found in its predecessor. Other standout features include an upgrades to its processor, electronic viewfinder, and video shooting capabilities. Not only can it record 4K60 with flying colors, it takes things a step further with 5K video support.

Leica SL2: Let’s just skip to 5K video

When it comes to heft, Leica SL2 weighs in at 928 grams. That’s about 10% heavier than its predecessor, but upgrades in tow are likely to make this trade-off well worth it. One of those upgrades comes in the form of a 5.8-megapixel electronic viewfinder with an OLED display. This is just one area where Leica splurged, delivering the highest resolution electronic viewfinder to date.

Leica has also updated the menu system, trying to make it even easier to quickly manipulate settings. All of which are navigable using the built-in touchscreen, falling in line with what we’ve come to expect with modern electronics. Unlike some other top-tier cameras, Leica SL2 is actually able to shoot 4K at 60 frames per second. This keeps it in check with the latest and greatest smartphones.

The Leica SL2 doesn’t stop there though. It sets an even higher bar by shooting 5K video. Granted, it’s only at 30 frames per second, but it’s still an example of how this camera is pushing the industry forward. Connectivity options include microphone, headphone, and USB-C ports. USB-C is used not only for transferring content, but also charging the camera.

Pricing and availability

The all-new Leica SL2 will ship later this month, beginning on November 21st. At $5,995, it’s anything if not pricey, but still clocks in at $2,000 less than the simplified Leica M10-D. This 5K video-capable camera is available for pre-order at B&H right now and will presumably ship on or shortly after its official launch day.

9to5Toys’ Take

With such a high price point, Leica SL2 is not aimed at average consumers. Instead it properly focuses on going where smartphones cannot. This is immediately recognizable in its incredibly-high photo resolution, 5K video support, and much more.

Instead of kicking a smartphone and tablet to the curb, Leica SL2 buddies up with these devices by seamlessly transferring content shot on the camera via FOTOS app. This makes it an excellent option for those looking to travel with just an iPhone or iPad Pro, empowering great photography without the need for a traditional PC.

