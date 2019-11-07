Black Friday pricing arrives early for Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac

Best Buy offers the latest Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.4GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion HDD for $1,599.99 shipped. That’s good for $199 off and the best price we can currently find. Amazon is offering $99 off, with today’s deal matching the lowest price we’ve tracked there. This is also the expected Black Friday price. Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill.

Use today’s savings towards a Twelve South BackPack. This nifty accessory puts a shelf on the back of your iMac, enabling extra (out of sight) storage for a hard drive and other accessories. Plus, it matches your iMac’s design so if you do happen to see it, Twelve South’s BackPack generally blends in.

You can check out even more early Black Friday deals over at Best Buy who previewed their holiday plans earlier today. Jump over to our Black Friday guide for all of the latest news, ads, and more.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB Fusion Drive

27″ 5120 x 2880 IPS Retina 5K Display

AMD Radeon Pro 570 Graphics Card (4GB)

UHS-II SDXC Card Reader

Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port

Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included

