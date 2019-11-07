Bose SoundLink Revolve hits $119 (Reg. $199) + Headphones and more from $99

Amazon is currently offering a selection of Bose speakers and headphones at new or matching lows. Headlining this sale is the SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. Usually selling for $199, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, is $40 under our previous mentions, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring 360-degree audio playback, this speaker also rocks a sleek aluminum housing that’s also water-resistant. Best of all, you’ll be able to enjoy audio playback for 12 hours at a time before needing to find a charger. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more Bose deals from $99.

Other notable Bose deals at Amazon today:

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing Apple’s HomePod on sale for $200, as well V-MODA’s metal Crossfade M-100 Headphones at $100 off.

Bose SoundLink Revolve features:

Deep. Loud. And immersive, too. The SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth speaker delivers true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage. Place it in the center of the room to give everyone the same experience. Or set it near a wall so sound radiates and reflects. This wireless speaker is durable, water-resistant and easy to grab and go—with a rechargeable battery that plays up to 12 hours.

