Breville’s Smart Grinder preps your beans like a pro: $160 shipped (Reg. $200)

Best Buy is now offering the Breville Smart Grinder Pro 12-Cup Coffee Grinder for $159.99 shipped. Simply use code SAVEONSMALLSNOW or DISCOVER20NOW at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Regularly up to $200, it is currently on sale for $182 at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped below $165 in years. With over 60 programmable settings for particular beverages, this thing is a coffee enthusiasts dream. This conical burr grinder also dispenses ground beans in to an airtight container or portafilter “for convenient storage and use.” Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now clearly today’s lead deal is really only for the most hardcore of home enthusiasts or that coffee shop you’re about to open up. Most of us will do just fine with something like the Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill at $36.99 shipped. Its grind chamber can hold double the ground coffee compared to the featured deal, just don’t expect to get all the fancy programmable settings here.

But if you take your coffee that serious, you’ll definitely want to check out this deal we spotted on Breville’s Barista Espresso Machine. It is now up to $300 off and at one of the best prices we have tracked in new condition. And then go hit up our video review for the Breville Barista Pro right here.

Breville Smart Grinder Pro 12-Cup Coffee Grinder:

Process coffee quickly with this Breville Smart Grinder Pro conical burr grinder. Sixty programmable settings let you get the right size and texture for espresso, French press or a controlled pour-over process. This Breville Smart Grinder Pro conical burr grinder dispenses ground coffee into an airtight container or portafilter for convenient storage and use.

