Anker’s eufyCam E One Camera Security System falls to $130 (New low, $100 off)

- Nov. 8th 2019 1:48 pm ET

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its Anker eufyCam E One Camera Security System for $129.99 shipped when coupon code EUFY86CM has been applied during checkout. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. This camera is wire-free and sports IP65 weatherproofing. Its battery lasts a full year, keeping required maintenance to a minimum. Since everything is stored locally on an included 16GB microSD card, you won’t have to worry about how a company keeps your data safe or if a rogue employee can pull up a live feed. This also means that you won’t have to deal with a monthly fee, ensuring money is only spent up front. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers. Read our release coverage to learn more.

Shave $30 off today’s purchase when opting for Blink XT2 at $100. This is the system I currently use at home and absolutely love that cloud storage is free of charge. Additionally, it takes battery life to the next level with 2-years from two AAs. Be aware that this system does not offer on-site storage like you’ll find with eufyCam.

ICYMI, Anker and Eufy have been busy lately. Not only did they roll out eufyCam 2 with HomeKit support, they also debuted eufyCam 2C within the last week with 6-month battery life along with a lower price tag.

eufyCam E One Camera Security System features:

  • 365-Day battery life: The 100% Wire-Free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (Or 3 years in standby mode) per charge, indoors and out.
  • Full HD surveillance: 1080P resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality Both day and night.
  • No monthly fees: eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings.

