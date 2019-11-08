Massive Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage set now starting at $90 (Reg. $200), more

Amazon is now offering the Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage set for $119.99 shipped. This deal is also now matched at Target, but if you text TOY to 827438 you’ll receive a 25% off coupon code you can use to knock the price down to $90 shipped. It regularly fetches up to $200 and is now $10 below the previous deal prices. One of the “biggest Hot Wheels playsets ever,” it stands over 3-feet tall and can provide storage for up to 140 cars. Features include a motorized elevator and a modular-like design that allows kids to get creative by integrating other Hot Wheels sets. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The promo code mentioned above will work on loads of different toys at Target right now. Considering it is in the middle of a pre-Black Friday sale (full Black Friday 2019 ad right here), some notable deals can be had by stacking it with already marked down products. You’ll find additional Hot Wheels options and even more right here. A great add-on for today’s lead deal (or just about any Hot Wheels set) is the Hot Wheels 9-Car Gift Set at just over $7.50 Prime shipped. It is an Amazon best-seller will only make the Ultimate Garage set more fun.

Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage:

Inspire hours of imaginative play with the biggest Hot Wheels playset ever — 3+ feet tall with parking (easy storage) for 140+ cars!

Unlock storytelling with a continuous motorized elevator that transports up to 23 cars at a time

Drive problem-solving skills to avoid the gorilla that tries to swipe cars out of the elevator and the pterodactyl that grabs cars for its nest

Crank up the competition with thrilling side-by-side racing action

