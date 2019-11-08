LEGO’s Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 25% off right now at a new low of $30

Walmart is offering the LEGO Harry Potter 2019 Advent Calendar for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery will be included on orders of $35 or more. Normally up to $40, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the best price available on LEGO’s Harry Potter Advent Calendar. Included you’ll find 24 different doors to open, which each holds a unique prize. There are seven minifigures, including Harry, Hermione, Ron, Dumbledore, and more.

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar features:

Make this a magical Christmas for any Harry Potter fan with the 2019 LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Includes 7 minifigures: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Albus Dumbledore, Professor Flitwick, Hogwarts Architect—plus a Hedwig figure and a micro Hogwarts Express train

Harry Potter fans can count down to Christmas with the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar and receive a LEGO toy from the Harry Potter movies every day for 24 days!

