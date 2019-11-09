Osmo Learning Kits are great teaching companions at 30% off, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off Osmo Genius Learning Kits. You can grab the Genius Learning Kit for either the latest iPad or Kindle Fire for $69.99 shipped, which is down from its $100 regular rate. This is a new all-time low and is the best available. Osmo’s Genius Kits are great for teaching young ones many things, from math to spelling and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Once you pick up the Genius Learning Kit, which also acts as a starter set, there are some great ways to spend a bit of your savings here. The Super Studio Disney Frozen 2 Game is a great expansion at $17.50 Prime shipped. Your little ones will be able to journey along with Elsa and Anna as they learn to draw. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Don’t forget that we still have the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit for $50 shipped at Amazon and Target. This is down from its $70 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen.

Osmo Genius Learning Kit features:

Fun-filled & award winning learning games that interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life

Ages 6-10+. Games are designed for beginner to expert levels. OSMO enables the continuation of learning

Shapes & placing in designs (Tangram), problem solving/early physics (Newton), creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), counting with numbers/dice (Numbers), letters, spelling & vocabulary (Words)

