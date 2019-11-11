Score an iconic KitchenAid Artisan Mini Mixer for a new low of $147

Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM3311XCU) for $146.99 shipped when coupon code XP28 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $53 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. This fashionable and well-reviewed stand mixer offers a 20% smaller footprint than other KitchenAid mixers and weighs 25% less. Even with a compact form-factor, it still sports ‘enough capacity to mix up to 5 dozen cookies, a loaf of bread, a batch of guacamole, pulled pork and more.’ Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t allow ingredients to get out of reach when snatching up KitchenAid’s Edge Beater. With its $30 price tag, this accessory clocks in at less than what you saved in today’s featured deal. A dishwasher-safe design aims to keep cleaning time to a minimum.

While we’re talking kitchen gear, be sure not to miss out on today’s Amazon Gold Box. It features a wide variety of Thanksgiving dinner tools priced from $14. Today’s discounts yield savings of up to 30% off.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Mixer features:

The tilt-head design allows clear access to the bowl and attached beater or accessory so you can easily add ingredients for a recipe. Locking the head into place during operation keeps the beater-to-bowl contact close and efficient.

