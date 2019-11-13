Eliminate a chore with ECOVACS DEEBOT 901: $194 (New low, Save $60+)

Daily Steals via Rakuten is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Smart Robot Vacuum for $193.99 shipped when coupon code DS35 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $60+ off the going rate found at retailers like Chewy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This robot vacuum can be controlled from an iPhone or even Alexa. Built-in laser mapping allows it to scan a home and self-charging ensures it will make its way back to power once the job has been finished. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of reviewers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Shave another $32 off when opting for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum at $162 when clipping the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t have laser mapping like the featured deal, this model can be activated from a smartphone, Alexa, and Assistant.

ICYMI, ECOVACS recently introduced two new robotic vacuums. Notable features include up to 200-minutes of operation on a single charge, mopping capabilities, and more. Head over to our release coverage for additional information.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 features:

The robotic vacuum cleaner with advanced navigation. Smart Navi 3.0 enables deebot to scan and map your area to your smartphone, for a customizable cleaning experience. DEEBOT is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. “Alexa, ask DEEBOT to start cleaning!”. Gives you a total hands-off cleaning experience. Founded over 20 years ago, ECOVACS creates home service robotics that make your life easier, smarter, more efficient and connected, enabling you to spend more time on doing what you love.

