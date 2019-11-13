Monoprice’s 35-mile Paper Thin HDTV Antenna lets you cut the cord for just $10

Amazon currently offers the Monoprice Large Paper Thin 35-mile Range HDTV Antenna for $10.37 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Usually selling for $18, like you’ll find direct from Monoprice, today’s offer is good for a 42% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Monoprice’s antenna can pull in content from up to 35 miles away, bolstering your cord-cutting setup with HD news, sports, and other local content. It sports a design that’s said to be paper thin and doesn’t require an external power supply. Rated 4.2/5 stars from just shy of 200 customers. Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. More details below.

At the $10 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an HDTV antenna from a well-known brand, regardless of the range. Though if you don’t mind skipping out on the Monoprice branding and dropping the 35-mile range down to $25, this super thin indoor HDTV antenna sells for $6 at Amazon right now. It comes backed by a 3.7/5 star rating from over 8,300 customers.

While you’re on the topic of home theaters though, right now we’re seeing an Element 70-inch 4K Smart UHDTV at a new low of $530 (Reg. $800). Or if you’re after surround sound, VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. Slim Sound Bar System is $240 (40% off).

Monoprice Large Paper Thin HDTV Antenna features:

This Large Paper Thin HDTV Antenna measures 13.0″ x 11.8″ and has a range of up to 35 miles, allowing you to receive local ATSC channels in Full HD. All this without any power requirements, making it quick and easy to get everything up and running, without any limitations to your preferred mounting location for the best reception possible. Equipped with everything you need, the paper thin design allows you to easily place it in different positions and locations. With such flexibility you can stick it to a window or wall, or even under a kitchen cabinet, using the included hook & loop patches or place it on table using the included base/stand.

