Snag Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones at $150 for AirPod-like pairing ($30 off)

Amazon is offering the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked. If you love how simple AirPods pair with other devices, you’ll be pleased to find out that Beats Solo3 work the same way. You’ll also garner top-tier 40-hour battery life that’s sufficient enough to last you several days, if not a week or more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditch the typical look for V-MODA’s Crossfade Wireless Headphones at $102. Not only will you shave $48 off today’s spending, you’ll gain a pair of metallic headphones that are sure to stand out compared to what many of your friends have.

Today’s featured deal is a part of Best Buy’s Start Your List sale. Head over to our roundup to see the best deals we found in it. There you’ll find discounted MacBook Airs, drones, and more.

Beats Solo3 features:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone

Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low

