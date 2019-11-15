Seize 10TB of USB 3.0 storage for $160 with WD’s desktop hard drive (20% off)

Best Buy offers the the WD Easystore 10TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $159.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $300, we’ve more recently been tracking a $200 going rate. Today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches the lowest we’ve seen on this model, and comes within $1 of our previous 10TB drive mention. For comparison, other 10TB drives sell for around $200 at Amazon these days. While 10TB of storage may seem like a lot, this USB 3.0 drive is a perfect option for keeping files backed up well into the future. WD’s Easystores pack White label NAS-grade drives (or rebranded Red series) and I have personally leveraged several of these for my home server needs. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 460 customers.

If you don’t need 10TB but don’t want to miss out on the WD’s drive quality, the 8TB Elements Hard Drive will only set you back $125 at Amazon. Or you can pick up the 6TB version for $100. Either of the options are sure to provide a similar USB 3.0 experience to the lead deal, just with less storage in tow.

Also on sale, WD’s 2TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Hard Drive is down to $65 (20% off). Or if you’re in search of storage for a camera, smartphone, or Switch, right now we’re seeing the SanDisk 512GB microSD card at $80 (20% off).

WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive features:

Preserve important files with this Western Digital Easystore hard drive. Automatic backup software regularly backs up data so you don’t lose any files, and its USB 3.0 interface quickly transfers information to and from your computer. This Western Digital Easystore hard drive has a 10TB capacity for storing multiple videos, photos and documents.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!