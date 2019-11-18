Epiphone’s Les Paul PRO-III Electric Guitar is now $100 off with free shipping

Guitar Center is now offering the Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Electric Guitar for $299.99 shipped in Ebony, Metallic Gold and Pelham Blue. Regularly $400, like at Musician’s Friend, today’s deal is $100 off the going rate and the best we can find. Along with the gorgeous vintage-style look here, features include a gloss-finish maple veneer top with a solid mahogany body. It also has a Pau Ferro fingerboard, Epiphone Alnico Classic Pro +/Classic Pro humbuckers, a tune-o-matic bridge, stopbar tailpiece, and deluxe die-cast tuners. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

When your guitar looks this good, you won’t want to hide it in the case. One of these Hercules Guitar Tools Hangers will allow you to safely affix your instrument to the wall like a piece of functional art without taking up any floor space. At under $17 each they have worked great for me in the past and are only slightly more than the $14 AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand.

Guitar Center is already offering hundreds of markdowns in its pre-Black Friday 2019 sale. You’ll find loads of deals detailed right here and don’t forget to check out the upcoming Fender sale right here.

Epiphone Les Paul PRO-III Electric Guitar:

Les Paul’s connection with Epiphone dates back to the after-hours work at their factory in the 1940s that led to his original “Log” solidbody design. Given that, it’s no wonder this Les Paul Traditional Pro III is so tightly connected to that history. The Traditional Pro III is available in some cool new colors and comes packed with features that belie its price. Sustain and playability are guaranteed from its all-mahogany body and ’60s profile neck. And you’ll be proud of the way it looks too in the finish of your choice.=

