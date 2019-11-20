Bluetooth Speakers from $40 (up to $100 off): Fender Monterey, JBL Link, more

- Nov. 20th 2019 11:59 am ET

from $40
0

Adorama is now offering the Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Regularly up to $380 at B&H, it usually sells for closer to $250 at Amazon and Guitar Center. Today’s deal is at least $100 off the going rate and one of the best we have ever tracked. Along with the classic Fender amp-style aesthetics, it sports 120-watts of power spread across a pair of woofers and tweeters. You’ll find physical treble, bass, and shape controls as well as Bluetooth and 3.5mm connectivity. Rated 4+ stars. But be sure to head below for even more holiday-worthy deals from $40.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the 120-watts of power on the Monterey is a bit much for you, don’t worry we have a great deal on the 30-watt Newport Bluetooth Speaker as well. Adorama is now offering it for $79.99 shipped, which is well under the regular $150+ price tag it fetches on Amazon. This one sports much of the same feature set, just in a smaller package.

We also spotted that JBL is offering its Link 10, Link 20, and Link 500 Assistant-enabled Bluetooth Speakers from $39.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Regularly up to $450, this is a match for what we normally see these speakers fall to and is the best available. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Ships with a 1-year warranty.

But we have loads more Bluetooth speaker deals live right now. Harman Kardon’s dockable hybrid smart speaker is now 70% off, LG’s 20W Bluetooth Speaker is $67 ($28+ off) and you’ll find some additional options in the Anker pre-Black Friday sale from $23.

Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker:

The Monterey channels 120W of power into a pristine quad-driver system; two woofers and two tweeters are precisely matched to reproduce your music with pure, clear sound. We included a 3.5mm auxiliary input jack and a pair of RCA jacks to connect a RIAA preamp so you can listen to music from almost any source-wired or wireless.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

from $40

Guides

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

jbl

jbl
Fender

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard