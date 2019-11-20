Adorama is now offering the Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Regularly up to $380 at B&H, it usually sells for closer to $250 at Amazon and Guitar Center. Today’s deal is at least $100 off the going rate and one of the best we have ever tracked. Along with the classic Fender amp-style aesthetics, it sports 120-watts of power spread across a pair of woofers and tweeters. You’ll find physical treble, bass, and shape controls as well as Bluetooth and 3.5mm connectivity. Rated 4+ stars. But be sure to head below for even more holiday-worthy deals from $40.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the 120-watts of power on the Monterey is a bit much for you, don’t worry we have a great deal on the 30-watt Newport Bluetooth Speaker as well. Adorama is now offering it for $79.99 shipped, which is well under the regular $150+ price tag it fetches on Amazon. This one sports much of the same feature set, just in a smaller package.

We also spotted that JBL is offering its Link 10, Link 20, and Link 500 Assistant-enabled Bluetooth Speakers from $39.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Regularly up to $450, this is a match for what we normally see these speakers fall to and is the best available. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Ships with a 1-year warranty.

But we have loads more Bluetooth speaker deals live right now. Harman Kardon’s dockable hybrid smart speaker is now 70% off, LG’s 20W Bluetooth Speaker is $67 ($28+ off) and you’ll find some additional options in the Anker pre-Black Friday sale from $23.

Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker:

The Monterey channels 120W of power into a pristine quad-driver system; two woofers and two tweeters are precisely matched to reproduce your music with pure, clear sound. We included a 3.5mm auxiliary input jack and a pair of RCA jacks to connect a RIAA preamp so you can listen to music from almost any source-wired or wireless.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!