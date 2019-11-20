New York Times Bestseller The Great Alone now $3 on Kindle (Reg. $18)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has The Great Alone: A Novel Kindle Edition by Kristin Hannah for $2.99. Regularly up to $18, this is about 80% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. The hardcover version, for comparison, is listed at just under $16. This #1 New York Times Bestseller takes place in the mid 70’s as a “desperate family seeks a new beginning in the near-isolated wilderness of Alaska.” You can also score the Audible version of this 450-page novel for free with your purchase by hitting the check box directly below the price on the listing page. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Great Alone: A Novel :

In Kristin Hannah’s The Great Alone, a desperate family seeks a new beginning in the near-isolated wilderness of Alaska only to find that their unpredictable environment is less threatening than the erratic behavior found in human nature. #1 New York Times Instant Bestseller (February 2018).

