Magic Bullet Blender is the perfect smoothie maker at $20 (Reg. $30) + more

Walmart is now offering the Magic Bullet 7-Piece Blender for $19.92. Shipping is free in orders over $35, otherwise opt for in-store pickup. Regularly $30, today’s deal is more than 30% off the going rate, well under the bloated Amazon prices and the best we can find. Ideal for quick smoothies without the hassle of a full size blender, its stainless steel cross blade is also good for “chopping, grating and blending foods such as onions, cheeses, meats and frozen drinks.” Features include a 250W high-torque power base, dishwasher-safe attachments, and a pair of included blending cups/dip bowls. Rated 4+ stars. More blender deals below.

Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet Rx Blender (N17-1001) for $99.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, today’s deal is up to $50 off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon over the last year and the best we can find. Featuring a 1700W motor, this option is significantly more powerful than today’s featured deal and also includes a pair of on-the-go blending cups. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another blender with solid reviews at under $20. But if you just need something very basic for your smoothies, check out the Hamilton Beach Personal Blender which starts at $15 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers.

Magic Bullet 7-Piece Blender:

With the Magic Bullet you can chop, mix, blend, whip, grind and more- all in 10 seconds or less- for the fastest, tastiest meals ever! Chop everything from onions and grated cheese to pasta sauces and snacks. Unlike bulky blenders and unwieldy food processors that most of us only pull out of storage for specific recipes and special occasions, the Magic Bullet is so handy, so versatile and easy to use that you’ll put it to work every single day, probably several times a day.

