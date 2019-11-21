MXL’s V400 Dynamic Mic gets massive $160 price drop today, now $90 shipped

Guitar Center is now offering the MXL V400 Dynamic Microphone for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $250, it is currently on sale for $129 at Musician’s Friend and starts at $185 from Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s deal is up to $160 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Along with its metal construction, this one features a vintage-style body with an integrated foam windscreen and a built-in shock mount. This is a dynamic mic so it does not require phantom power but its XLR connection does need an audio interface of some kind when being used for recording and the like. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While dynamic mics are generally thought of as being for live situations only, products like the Shure SM7 have been a staple in recording studios for years. But you don’t have spend $400 to get that dynamic experience at home with today’s deal. Having said that, if you’re looking for a typical home recording mic for vocals/music, the Blue Snowball USB Microphone is a great option that happens to be on sale for $35 (Reg. $50).

And remember, Guitar Center has already launched a massive pre-Black Friday sale discounting hundreds of items across every product category it carries. You can get all the details on that right here and even more more in our Black Friday 2019 hub.

MXL V400 Dynamic Microphone:

The MXL V400 is a dynamic stage microphone with an elegant, vintage body enhanced by modern design elements both inside and out. Behind the grill, an integrated foam windscreen filters out plosives and background noise. The cardioid polar pattern provides a sweet spot for vocals and rejects other noise. The V400 also features a built-in shock mount to reduce noise from floor vibrations. For active stages, the V400 is a true performer’ microphone. The V400 is built to last show after show, mile after mile.

