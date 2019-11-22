Score five DEWALT tools, two batteries, and carrying bag for $299 (Reg. $529)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 5-Tool Combo Kit (DCK521D2) for $299 shipped. Matched at Home Depot and Lowe’s. That’s $230 off the typical rate and is within $3 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Take note that we anticipate a similar kit to go on sale for $249 at Lowe’s during Black Friday. This combo kit includes a drill, driver, circular saw, grinder, and flashlight. When it comes to power, you’ll find two batteries and a charger. Toting tools around is made simple thanks to the inclusion of a carrying bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re not attached to the DEWALT brand, you may want to consider Porter Cable’s 8-Tool Cordless Combo Kit at $279. With three extra tools in tow, you’ll be better equipped to knock out whatever tasks come your way.

ICYMI, yesterday we spotted DEWALT’s Impact Driver + Drill Combo back at its Amazon low of $99. Whether you think the deals above are overkill for your needs or you’re simply looking for a starter toolset to use as a gift this Christmas, this option is an affordable way to go.

DEWALT 5-Tool Combo Kit features:

1) DCD780 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Drill, 1) DCF885 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Impact Driver, 1) DCL040 20V MAX* Flashlight, 1) DCS393 20v MAX* Circular Saw, 1) DCG412 20V MAX* XR Lithium Ion Grinder, 1) DCB203 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Battery, 1) DCB112 Charger, 1) Kit Bag. Drill and impact manufactured in the USA, other tools assembled in Mexico.

