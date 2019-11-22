Sphero’s BOLT Coding Robot has a programmable LED matrix at $120 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Sphero BOLT App-enabled Robot for $119.99 shipped. Usually selling for $150, just as you’ll find at Best Buy right how, that’s good for a 20% discount, comes within $2 of our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen in nearly four months. Standout features on BOLT include iPhone and Android control, as well as the ability to fully program the robot with either a drag-and-drop interface or even Javascript. It also sports a programmable LED matrix, which is undoubtedly my favorite part. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 200 customers. You can learn more in our announcement coverage and we recently featured it in our roundup of favorite coding kits.

Want to enjoy much of Sphero’s coding experience but in a more affordable package? Sphero Mini enters with a $50 price tag and packs the same app-control and other programming functionality as the BOLT. You will unfortunately give up the LED matrix. But at roughly 60% less, it’s an appealing option regardless.

Those in search of the latest and greatest in coding kits need look no further than Sphero’s new RVR. We just took a hands-on look at this nimble, customizable robot in our latest review, and found it to be not only a compelling way to learn coding skills, but a unique one at that.

Sphero BOLT features:

Play interactive games with this app-enabled Sphero BOLT robot. The durable 73mm sphere is scratch-resistant, so it always looks nice, and it’s sealed to protect the electronic matrix, light sensor and infrared sensor. Inductive charging powers this Sphero BOLT robot, so there’s no need to open the case or replace batteries.

