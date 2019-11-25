Up your streaming game with Elgato’s Cam Link 4K at a low of $100 (Reg. $130)

- Nov. 25th 2019 9:10 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Elgato Cam Link 4K at $99.99 shipped. This is down nearly 25% from its regular going rate and is a match for its all-time low. Offering the ability to capture up to 4K camera footage for streaming purposes, this is a must-have for any Twitch gamer. If you’ve ever wondered how professional streamers get their camera feed to be much higher quality than the average webcam, this is it. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, your camera likely is either Mini HDMI or Micro HDMI output and requires a special cable. You can grab them for $5.50 or $7 Prime shipped respectively when you clip the on-page coupon.

Don’t forget about the other Elgato products that are currently on sale. Namely the Stream Deck XL and Stream Deck with prices starting at $100.

Elgato Cam Link 4K features:

  • Easily connect your DSLR, camcorder, or action Cam to your PC or Mac
  • Go live on any platform in no time thanks to ultra-low-latency technology
  • Broadcast in stunning quality up to 1080P60 or 4K at 30 FPS
  • Shoot and produce within your favorite tools; Real-Time Feedback
  • Record footage directly to your Hard drive without time restrictions

