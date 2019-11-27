Garmin’s lineup of dash cams are currently on sale from $80 (Save up $50)

- Nov. 27th 2019 5:12 pm ET

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Dash Cam 46 for $119.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $150, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches the Amazon all-time low. Garmin has packed a two-inch screen, 1080p recording capabilities, forward collision and lane departure warnings, and more into its compact Dash Cam 46. The entire package stands at just over 1.5-inches tall, ensuring it won’t clutter up your windshield. As far as other notable inclusions go, you’ll find microSD card support, GPS location tracking, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $80.

Other Garmin Dash Cam deals include:

If none of these models fit the bill for what you’re looking for in dash cam, Anker’s Black Friday sale currently has some options from $42.50. And speaking up enhancements for your car, right now you can save up to $300 on CarPlay and Android Auto receivers with deals from $200.

Garmin Dash Cam 46 features:

Capture a wide 140-degree field of view while traveling with this Garmin Dash Cam. The auto-sync feature supports playback and sharing video from up to four cameras connected to a phone app, while voice-activated controls help to record and save footage with minimal distractions. This Garmin Dash Cam includes collision and lane departure warnings, enhancing driver awareness.

