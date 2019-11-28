Amazon’s Ray-Ban sale has new all-time lows from $51 just for Black Friday

- Nov. 28th 2019 1:41 pm ET

0

Amazon is taking up to 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses for Black Friday with deals from $51.10. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Squares for $107.10. That’s down from the regular $150 or more price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. These frames are made in Italy with an “iconic look, shape, feel, and style.” They offer 100% UV protection alongside Ray-Ban’s “lightweight yet durable acetate frames.” Available in various sizes. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 500 Amazon reviewers. Head below for even more Ray-Ban deals.

Other notable deals include:

Skip over to our Black Friday fashion roundup for even more deals on smartwatches, athletic gear, and everyday clothing. Just a few standouts currently going include Nike, The North Face, Fossil, and many more.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses feature:

  • CLASSIC CLUBMASTER SUNGLASSES: The Ray-Ban Clubmaster has an iconic look, shape, feel, and style. Worn by cultural intellectuals and Hollywood superstars, these superior glasses are both comfortable and fashionable.
  • 100% UV PROTECTION: To protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, these sunglasses include lenses that are coated with 100% UV protection.
  • DURABLE ACETATE FRAMES: Our professional Ray-Ban glasses feature lightweight yet durable acetate frames. The shape and curvature may need adjustment for precision fit.

Black Friday 2019 Ray-Ban

