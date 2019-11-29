Netatmo’s HomeKit Presence Camera hits $225 (Reg. $300), more deals from $52

Netatmo has kicked off its Black Friday sale with 25% off a selection of smart home accessories. Amazon is getting in on the savings, offering similar discounts to the first-party sale. Our top pick is on the Netatmo Presence HomeKit Outdoor Security Camera for $224.99 shipped. Also at Amazon for $5 more for free 2-day delivery. Rocking HomeKit support, this outdoor camera also touts an integrated floodlight for illuminating your driveway and scaring off trespassers. On top of that, Presence can also distinguish people, cars and animals. You’ll also enjoy night vision, smart notifications, and more. Head below for additional Netatmo deals from $52.50.

Other notable Netatmo deals include:

Speaking of HomeKit, don’t forget to check our our selection of Eve smart home devices starting at $13. That’s on top of Philips Hue deals from $20, as well as LIFX, Nanoleaf, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!