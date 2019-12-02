Run your setup off CyberPower’s 1500VA/900W Sinewave UPS: $130 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering the CyberPower 1500VA/900W Sinewave UPS System (CP1500PFCLCD) for $129.95 shipped. This is down from its $200 going rate and is the second-best deal we’ve tracked all-time, outside of a drop to $120 back in 2017. Offering up ten outlets, you’ll be able to run your entire desk from this one battery backup system. Gone are the days of a small power flash taking your computers down, as you’ll be able to keep things going for several minutes on here (depending on your system load). Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’re wanting to get something more budget-friendly, check out the AmazonBasics 800VA/450W UPS. While it doesn’t offer the same power as the 1500VA/900W model above, it does bring 12 outlets to the table. Coming in at around $50 shipped on Amazon, it’s a great alternative for those who have smaller setups or tighter budgets.

CyberPower 1500VA/900W UPS features:

1500VA/900W PFC Sine Wave Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System designed to support Active PFC and conventional power supplies

10 NEMA 5 15R OUTLETS: (5) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (5) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard servers, workstations, network devices and telecom equipment. The UPS also includes 2 USB charge ports (1 Amp shared) to power portable devices

MULTIFUNCTION LCD PANEL: Displays immediate, detailed information on battery and power conditions, including: estimated runtime, battery capacity, load capacity, etc. Plug Type NEMA 5 15P. Plug Style Right Angle, 45 degrees Offset Right

AUTOMATIC VOLTAGE REGULATION (AVR): Corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!