Let eufy’s BoostIQ 11S MAX RoboVac clean the house for you at up to $100 off

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, EufyHome via Amazon is offering its BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $179 shipped. However, you’ll find a 5% on-page coupon that will drop the total down to $170.05 shipped. Regularly $270, today’s deal knocks the price down $100 and is the best we can find. Featuring 2000Pa Max suction power, this robot vac can clean your house for up to 100 minutes at a time before returning itself to the charging dock. The BoostIQ feature will automatically increase suction power when extra strength is needed within 1.5 seconds as well. It ships with a 1 year warranty, a remote control, the aforementioned charging dock, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 robot vac is a solid alternative that will save you some cash at $135 shipped. While not quite as powerful as the options above, this model is Alexa-enabled and features an even longer run time than today’s featured deal. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers.

You’ll find some robot vacuum deals in today’s Home Depot Special Buy of the Day and we are still seeing Dyson’s V6 Absolute Stick Vacuum at $165 (Refurb, Orig. $500). But be sure to give the Eufy RoboVac 30C a closer look in our hands-on video review.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX Robot Vacuum:

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.85”).

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than a microwave.

Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean. Unibody filter makes for easier cleaning and less maintenance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!