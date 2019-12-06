Amazon’s 1-day board game sale starts at $6, just in time for stocking stuffers

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off strategy board games. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals start at just $6. Our top pick is the Bezier Game One Night Ultimate Werewolf for $8.75. As a comparison, it typically sells for $15. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. This app-enabled game has each player take one a role, with the goal of finding out which one is the werewolf. Roles change regularly throughout the game to keep things fresh and exciting. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,400 Amazon customers. You can find even more board games on sale down below.

Other notable games on sale:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!