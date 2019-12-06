Amazon’s 1-day board game sale starts at $6, just in time for stocking stuffers

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off strategy board games. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals start at just $6. Our top pick is the Bezier Game One Night Ultimate Werewolf for $8.75. As a comparison, it typically sells for $15. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. This app-enabled game has each player take one a role, with the goal of finding out which one is the werewolf. Roles change regularly throughout the game to keep things fresh and exciting. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,400 Amazon customers. You can find even more board games on sale down below.
Other notable games on sale:
- Outfoxed! Game Board Game: $11.50 (Reg. $20)
- Dragonwood A Game of Dice & Daring: $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Santorini – Strategy-Based Board Game: $12 (Reg. $20)
- Blue Orange Games Kingdomino: $12 (Reg. $20)
- Othello Classic Game: $10 (Reg. $20)
- …and more!
Bezier Games One Night Ultimate Werewolf features:
- Each player gets a unique role: A Werewolf, Seer, Troublemaker, or another, all with special abilities
- After a secret night phase that includes changing roles, players have just 5 minutes to find a Werewolf
- Includes a free iOS/Android app that makes playing incredibly engaging and addictive
- May be combined with One Night Ultimate Werewolf Daybreak and One Night Ultimate Vampire for epic battles
- 3 10 players, Ages 8 and up
