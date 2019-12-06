Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Orderly To-do Lists, Animus, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on a serious of titles like Orderly – Simple to-do lists, Rogue Hearts, Last Colossus, Bronze Age, Human Resource Machine, Animus – Stand Alone, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rainbow Love: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Pilot Ground School: $40 (Reg. $80)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Marble Age: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Human Resource Machine: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $3 (Reg. $4)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Around the World in 80d 2019: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock Photo – Hide Photo: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jewel World T4C Edition: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Persian Calendar Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ualbyphone: FREE (Reg. $15)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $20 (Reg. $60)

