The Honda-owned Jackery 240Wh Power Station hits new low of $175 (Reg. $250)

Jackery Inc (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 240Wh Portable Power Station Backup Battery for $174.99 shipped when coupon code JACKERY240 has been applied during checkout. That’s $75 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by over $12. With this backup battery, you’ll be able to top off devices using a wide variety of ports. Options include AC, DC, two 2.4A USB-A ports, with an output of 240Wh. Capacity tops out at an incredible 67000mAh, making it a solid choice for camping trips, home power outages, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the devices you carry are largely comprised of Lightning and microUSB, check out Jackery’s Bolt Power Bank. It’s up for grabs at $30 when clipping the on-page coupon. With 6000mAh in store, you’ll be able to charge most iPhones two times or more.

Since we’re talking portable power, you should swing by yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find options priced from $75, allowing you to get hooked up for a minimal amount of cash. If expense isn’t your primary concern, there’s also a massive 500Wh model with a hefty discount that’s worth checking out.

Jackery 240Wh Power Station features:

Specializes in providing outdoor green power solutions for explorers, Jackery launched the world’s first Lithium Portable Power Station in 2015. Jackery Portable Power Station, Power Outdoors.

Jackery Explorer 240 is equipped with a 240 watt-hour (16.8Ah, 14.4V) lithium-ion battery pack, no fuel or gasoline needed, no fumes, no clanging! Pack light for your next camp trip with Jackery portable power station.

