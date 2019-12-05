Save up to $125 on Suaoki Portable Power Stations at new Amazon lows from $75

Suaoki via Amazon offers its G500 500Wh Portable Power Station for $374.04 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code OWHJKTRO at checkout. Down from $499, today’s offer saves you $125, beats our previous mention by $57, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This portable charging station packs plenty of power, with a massive 500Wh of energy, and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have as a backup. It also touts two 3A USB-A, a USB-C, two AC ports, and more. So you’ll be covered whether trying to top off an iPhone, charge a laptop, or power an appliance. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station for $74.94 shipped via the company’s Amazon storefront when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s $30 off the going rate, $20 below our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen. While not packing as much energy as the lead deal, this portable power station features a 150Wh internal reservoir for refueling devices. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets, and four DC inputs as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 570 customers.

Suaoki G500 Portable Power Station features:

This is G500, a new portable power station with mega battery capacity of 500Wh / 137,700mAh, 300W pure sine wave output, Type-C Quick Charge, and 3 ways of recharging (solar / wall / car). All ways of charging and discharging feature Battery Management System (BMS), protecting the battery from operating outside its Safe Operating Area. Unlike a traditional diesel generator, G500 is quiet and clean, no fumes or noise, making it perfect for camping sites, outdoor parties, boat life, and road trips.

