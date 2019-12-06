After launching some of the most notable sales of the year last weekend, DiscountMags is now offering everyone a second chance. The ICYMI Black Friday sale is now live and bringing back some of the best prices of 2019 starting from under $4 per year. You’ll find deals on titles like Wired, Popular Science, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, and more. Head below for all the details and some standout picks from the sale.

Just about every one of the most popular titles are at some of the lowest prices of the year in this weekend’s sale. Men’s and Women’s Health, for example, are certainly standouts here at $4.50 per year with free delivery. Very rarely do we see these both at $5, never mind $4.50. The Amazon listing for Men’s Health is currently sitting at $25 per year, for comparison.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Outside of the aforementioned titles, DiscountMags is also offering a smaller sale right now with deals on titles like Reader’s Digest and Golf Digest starting from just $2.50 per year. While just about everything will be lower in the ICYMI Black Friday sale above, there are 4 titles in this smaller sale you’ll want to browse through for slightly less.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Speaking of deals on reading material, here’s three months of Kindle Unlimited for just $1 ($30 value) and be sure to go grab your Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies (Reg. $6).

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

