Amazon takes up to 80% off top fiction reads on Kindle with deals from $1

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is dishing out some heavy up to 80% discounts on a selection of top fiction Kindle reads with deals starting at under $1. Each of the discounted titles will become permanent additions to your digital collection, and you’ll find a pretty wide range of genres in today’s sale including science fiction works, mysteries, and more. Many of these eBooks normally sell for $10 or more, so today is a great chance to get acclaimed reads without spending full price. Ratings are pretty great across the board here, and in fact, most books carry best-seller status in their respective genres. So what are you waiting for? Check out the entire selection of eBooks right here to find your next favorite title.

Looking for some other reads to fill out your digital library? Right now you can save up to 50% on Attack on Titan manga at ComiXology with deals from $6.

The Things They Carried synopsis:

The Things They Carried depicts the men of Alpha Company: Jimmy Cross, Henry Dobbins, Rat Kiley, Mitchell Sanders, Norman Bowker, Kiowa, and the character Tim O’Brien, who has survived his tour in Vietnam to become a father and writer at the age of forty-three.

