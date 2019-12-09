Slash $100 off iRobot’s Roomba 671 Smart Robotic Vacuum, now down to $195

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum for $194.99 shipped. Normally selling for around $295 these days, that scores you $100 in savings, is $5 under our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Notable features here include a three-stage cleaning system, 90-minute runtime and Auto-Adjust cleaning head. Plus, iRobot’s 671 isn’t just an exemplary autonomous cleaning option, but thanks to Alexa and smartphone integration, is an effortless one as well. You’ll be able to control it to clean with simple voice commands and with a companion app. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 700 customers.

Ditch the Roomba branding and opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner instead at $153 at checkout. For $42 less, you’ll still be getting Alexa and smart home control, just without iRobot’s renowned cleaning system. Even without the iRobot seal, this is still a well-reviewed option, as over 4,500 customers left a 3.8/5 star rating.

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum features:

Connect to clean from anywhere with the Roomba 671 robot vacuum. The 3-Stage Cleaning System is specially engineered to loosen, lift, and suction everything from small particles to large debris from carpets and hard floors. Just press Clean or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot Home App.

