Score this Coleman FlipLid 5-Qt. Cooler for under $8 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 5-quart Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler for $7.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly between $11 and $13, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Whether it be for long road trips, outdoor adventures or even just lunches, at under $8 today’s deal is certainly worth a closer look. The easy access FlipLid doubles as a mini tray table when fully opened and it features a nice bail-style handle for easy carrying. This made in the USA cooler carries a 4+ star rating from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s lead deal is the most affordable cooler we can find, brand name or otherwise. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a basic insulated bag for less than this. In other words, if you’re in the market for a mini cooler, jump in before the deal is no more.

However, if you need a bit more space for your adventures, we are still tracking the 9-quart Coleman Excursion for $11 Prime shipped.

Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler:

Portable ice cooler keeps food and beverages cold

5-quart capacity holds up to 6 cans

FlipLid is designed with reversible hinges so it can double as a mini tray table

Bail handle for convenient one-handed carrying

Made in the USA

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!