Score this Coleman FlipLid 5-Qt. Cooler for under $8 Prime shipped at Amazon

- Dec. 10th 2019 12:18 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering the 5-quart Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler for $7.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly between $11 and $13, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Whether it be for long road trips, outdoor adventures or even just lunches, at under $8 today’s deal is certainly worth a closer look. The easy access FlipLid doubles as a mini tray table when fully opened and it features a nice bail-style handle for easy carrying. This made in the USA cooler carries a 4+ star rating from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s lead deal is the most affordable cooler we can find, brand name or otherwise. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a basic insulated bag for less than this. In other words, if you’re in the market for a mini cooler, jump in before the deal is no more.

However, if you need a bit more space for your adventures, we are still tracking the 9-quart Coleman Excursion for $11 Prime shipped.

Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler:

  • Portable ice cooler keeps food and beverages cold
  • 5-quart capacity holds up to 6 cans
  • FlipLid is designed with reversible hinges so it can double as a mini tray table
  • Bail handle for convenient one-handed carrying
  • Made in the USA

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sports-Fitness Coleman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard