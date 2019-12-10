Save on TP-Link Kasa light switches, LED bulbs, outdoor cameras, more from $20

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering a two-pack of TP-Link HS200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Light Switches for $34.99 shipped. Usually selling for $25 each, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, is $5 under the sale price at Amazon right now for a two-pack, and is one of the lowest offers we’ve tracked. Rocking Alexa and Google Assistant control, these switches are a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting. Another benefit is that you won’t need to pick up an extra hub in order to enjoy voice-control capabilities, as these in-wall switch work over standard Wi-Fi. Over 940 smart home owners have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more deals from $20.

Other notable TP-Link Kasa deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing some other notable TP-Link Kasa deals, including its outdoor smart plug at $28 and more from $19.50.

TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Light Switch features:

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

