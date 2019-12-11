Save 25% on Belkin’s collection of iPhone charging docks, cables, and more

Belkin has just kicked off its latest promotion, this time taking 25% off its entire collection of cables, wireless chargers, and screen protectors when code SAVEBIG19 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the discounts, one standout falls to the BOOSTUP Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch at $104.99 shipped. Down from $140, today’s offer beats the sale price at Amazon by $21, the all-time low there by $15, and is matching the best we’ve seen otherwise.

Featuring a 7.5W Qi charger, this stand also incorporates an Apple Watch charging puck for refueling your wearable. The entire package is wrapped up in a stylish black or white design that’ll rest perfectly on your nightstand. Rated 4/5 stars from nearly 200 customers. Head below for more top picks from Belkin’s charging sale.

Belkin’s sale has plenty of other discounted items to take advantage of. You’ll find more of our top picks down below, but be sure to apply code SAVEBIG19 at checkout in order to lock-in the sale price.

Other notable Belkin deals include:

Don’t forget that we also spotted the a notable deal on this Belkin surge protector at $16, which lets you add 3 outlets and 2 USB ports anywhere.

BOOSTUP Wireless Charging Dock features:

deal for your nightstand, the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock provides 3-in-1 charging to power your essential devices while you sleep. A 7.5-watt wireless charging pad fuels your iPhone at the fastest possible wireless speed for iPhone, while a 5-watt Magnetic Charging Module powers your Apple Watch. The dock supports Nightstand mode for the Apple Watch to enable the alarm clock feature as it charges.

