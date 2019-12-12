Mac and PC accessory sale at Amazon from $55: Razer, Logitech, Acer, more

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering various Mac and PC gaming accessories, monitors, and more from $54.99. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone for $54.99. That’s down from the usual $85 price tag, $9 less than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Razer is known for making some of the best gaming accessories out there (we agree!), and its Seiren X streaming mic falls in line with those same features and visual cues. This features a built-in shock mount, super-cardioid pickup pattern, and USB connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.
Other notable deals from today’s Gold Box:
- Acer 49-inch Curved 1080p Monitor: $620 (Reg. $800)
- Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Keyboard: $98 (Reg. $125)
- Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: $55 (Reg. $70)
- Logitech G920 Racing Wheel: $230 (Reg. $260)
- Omen 25-inch 240Hz 1080p Monitor: $440 (Reg. $500)
- …and more!
Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone features:
- Super cardioid pickup pattern – sound is recorded at a tighter angle, reducing unwanted background noise and providing crisp clear audio
- Built in shock mount – dampens vibrations to help protect your stream against sound abnormalities
- Compact and sleek – delivers superior audio broadcasting in a compact form factor
- Sound like a Pro – extender frequency and transient response, allowing the mic to pick up a wider range of nuances so your voice is clearly and precisely captured
