COSORI’s 5.8-Qt. Alexa/Wi-Fi Air Fryer hits Amazon low at $84 (Reg. $120)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering the COSORI Smart 5.8-Qt. Wi-Fi Air Fryer for $83.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This Wi-Fi air fryer can be controlled with the companion app — which also carries over 100 recipes and more — or using voice commands via Alexa. It features a roomy, square frying basket that’s dishwasher-safe and large enough to carry a 6-lb. chicken. This model also has 11 preset cooking functions from steak and poultry to seafood, bacon and french fries. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the 5.8-quart capacity of today’s lead deal is overkill for you, we still have the Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryers at an Amazon all-time low of $70 shipped (Reg. $100). But you can save even more with the Dash Compact Air Fryer at $46 shipped right now. Again, you’re losing out on the sizable capacity found on today’s lead deal as well as the Alexa voice command support, but you’re also saving some cash in the process.

COSORI Smart 5.8-Qt. Wi-Fi Air Fryer:

The COSORI Smart WiFi has arrived on the Kitchen scene! The first air fryer that can now be controlled and monitored with your mobile devices. Special improved ergonomic angled display provide better viewing, without bending over. The COSORI Smart WiFi air fryer provides you the ability to control your air fryer by using the Vesync APP or through voice with Alexa from anywhere.

