Cuisinart cast iron 7-Qt. round casserole now $60 for today only (Reg. $100+)

For today only, Woot is offering the 7-quart Cuisinart Round Casserole (Teal Gradient) for $59.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly up to $100 on Amazon, today’s offer is $10 below the recent Gold Box price we saw and is the best we can find. This model is oven/broiler-safe and will work just fine on your induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops. It features a cast iron construction for optimal heat retention while the porcelain enamel interior will “not impart flavors or absorb odors.” It also ships with a limited lifetime warranty from Cuisinart and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

Be sure to take a look at the AmazonBasics competitor as well. Amazon’s Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Ovens have a very similar feature set and start at just $40 shipped. They carry 4+ star ratings from over 1,600 Amazon customers and look nearly as nice as the Cuisinart variants. The overall size here is smaller and you’ll have to hand wash the AmazonBasics options, unlike today’s lead deal. But you’re saving significantly in the process.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Woot kitchenware sale right here for deals starting from $20. We also have Cuisinart grilling accessories on sale from $7 at Amazon plus much more in our Home Goods Guide.

Cuisinart Round Casserole:

Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution

Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining

Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops

Oven and broiler safe

