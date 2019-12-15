Score discounted science fiction and fantasy Kindle eBooks from $1, today only

Today only, as part of its 12 Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of discounted science fiction and fantasy Kindle eBooks with deals starting at $0.99. Each of today’s discounted digital books will become a permanent addition to your library and will be accessible on pretty much any device, with the only requirement being that it can download the Kindle app. Just about all of the titles in today’s sale usually fetch between $10 and $20, with today’s offers marking some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. So whether you’re looking for a futuristic or medieval story to dive into, today’s sale has you covered. Ratings are stellar across the board as well and there’s even a batch of #1 best-sellers, too. Check out the entire selection right here.  

Velocity Weapon synopsis:

Sanda and Biran Greeve were siblings destined for greatness. A high-flying sergeant, Sanda has the skills to take down any enemy combatant. Biran is a savvy politician who aims to use his new political position to prevent conflict from escalating to total destruction. However, on a routine maneuver, Sanda loses consciousness when her gunship is blown out of the sky. Instead of finding herself in friendly hands, she awakens 230 years later on a deserted enemy warship controlled by an AI who calls himself Bero.

