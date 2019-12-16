Add BESTEK’s 300W Power Inverter to your car on sale for $17 (Reg. $30)

BESTEK via Amazon offers its 300W Power Inverter and Dual USB Car Charger for $16.98 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 5XF3AAC8 at checkout. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for an over 43% discount, is $4 under the previous price drop, and is down to a new Amazon low. Regardless of what you need to power while on-the-road, BESTEK’s 300W inverter keeps everything from your smartphone to MacBook charged. It can supply upwards of 300W of power from your car’s cigarette lighter and packs two AC outlets as well as dual 2.4A USB ports. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 6,400 customers.

Just want to replenish your smartphone while on-the-go? Put an extra $5 in your pocket with Anker’s 24W Two-Port Car Charger at $13. This option features dual 2.4A USB-A ports, and will certainly get the job done for powering up your iPhone in the car.

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter features:

BESTEK Power Inverter with 2 USB ports and 2 AC outlet, only for DC 12V and Car, not applied for DC 24V and airplane use. For charging your iPad, please use the 2.1A USB port and keep the other USB port free. It’s normal for the inverter to become warm to the touch while you are using it, avoid placing the inverter in direct sunlight or next to heat-sensitive materials. Do not use to power high power electric devices such as hair dryers, electric heaters, which might blow a fuse.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

