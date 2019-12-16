Own the Jurassic World 5-movie collection on Blu-ray for $23 (Reg. $35)

Today only, as part of its Last Minute Deals, Amazon is offering the Jurassic Park 5-film Collection on Blu-ray for $22.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $35 or more with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. You’ll find the first five Jurassic Park films in today’s bundle, including the latest Fallen Kingdom. As well, there is the usual selection of movie extras here, detailing set design, director interviews, and other behind the scenes features. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re giving today’s Gold Box deal as a holiday gift this year, consider throwing in an Indoraptor Dinosaur toy for $8 to complete the gesture. This model recreates one of the fiercest Jurassic World animals, delivering everything needed to “wreak havoc and fear”…or something like that. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Jurassic Park 5-film Collection features:

Celebrate one of the biggest movie franchises of all time with the Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection! From Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), Joe Johnston (Jurassic Park III), Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World), and J. A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), dinosaurs once again roam the Earth in an amazing theme park on a remote island. The action-packed adventures find man up against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking filmmaking, these epic films are sheer moviemaking magic which were 65 million years in the making. Welcome to Jurassic World.

