AmazonBasics AA rechargeable batteries from $9, just in time for Christmas

Amazon is offering discounts on its in-house AmazonBasics AA rechargeable batteries from $8.99 Prime shipped. You can save 20% in most instances with today’s prices marking the best we’ve seen in over a year. With holiday gift-giving upon us, now is a great time to grab some rechargeable batteries and ensure that you’re powered up for Christmas Day. Going the rechargeable battery route is a great way to cut down on your own waste while also not having to worry about running out to the store for more periodically. I’ve been using these for years, whether it’s for remotes or gaming controllers, or various other pieces of tech around the house, and can certainly say they are worth the investment. Check out the entire sale here for your choice of four or eight-pack bundles. Rated 4+ stars by over 7,000 Amazon reviewers.

Need AAA? Amazon currently has this four-pack of Rayovac rechargeable batteries for $5.45. That’s $1 or so off, but a pretty easy purchase if you find yourself in need of a smaller battery this holiday season. Rayovac notes that its rechargeable batteries will last four-times longer than traditional alkaline alternatives with a five-year warranty included as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries feature:

AA high-capacity rechargeable battery (4-pack, 2400 mAh); ideal for professional or everyday use

Long battery life; gradual self-discharge maintains 70% capacity for 6 months and 50% capacity for 12 months

Comes pre-charged and ready to use; can be fully recharged, back up to 100% capacity, even after 3 years; can be recharged hundreds of times with minimal power or capacity loss

Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging; recyclable; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

