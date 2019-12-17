Apple’s Christmas movie sale includes classics from $4: Charlie Brown, Grinch, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
With Christmas Day nearly a week away, Apple is commemorating the upcoming holiday with a number of price drops on iconic films. Down below you’ll find classic holiday movies like Charlie Brown, The Grinch, and more on sale from $4. There’s also this week’s $1 HD rental and a handful of other titles discounted too. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
Notable holiday films include
- A Charlie Brown Christmas: $10 (Reg. $20)
- How The Grinch Stole Christmas: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Very Merry Muppet Christmas: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Christmas with the Kranks: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Night Before: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Arthur Christmas: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Star: $10 (Reg. $20)
- A Christmas Solo: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Santa Who?: $4 (Reg. $10)
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure: $10 (Reg. $15)
Other notable deals
- Yesterday: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spaceballs: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Roadhouse: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Love, Gilda: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Oliver Twist: $8 (Reg. $15)
- RBG: $7 (Reg. $15)
- The Brink: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Mike Wallace is Here: $7 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is 2 Guns starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg. You’d typically pay $5 or more for this title, which is matching the best price we’ve seen.
