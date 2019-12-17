Apple’s Christmas movie sale includes classics from $4: Charlie Brown, Grinch, more

With Christmas Day nearly a week away, Apple is commemorating the upcoming holiday with a number of price drops on iconic films. Down below you’ll find classic holiday movies like Charlie Brown, The Grinch, and more on sale from $4. There’s also this week’s $1 HD rental and a handful of other titles discounted too. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Notable holiday films include

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is 2 Guns starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg. You’d typically pay $5 or more for this title, which is matching the best price we’ve seen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!