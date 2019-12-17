Philips 49-inch curved monitor gets $200 discount to Amazon low, more from $130

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Brilliance 499P9H 49-inch SuperWide Curved Monitor for $849.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $1,500, we’ve more recently been tracking a going rate of $1,050. Today’s offer saves you $200 and matches the all-time low. Featuring a 49-inch curved screen with a 1440p panel, this monitor provides more than enough real estate for keeping tabs on multiple applications at once. USB-C headlines the included I/O, which allows you to take advantage of a built-in hub with Ethernet, USB 3.0, and more. Plus, there’s also dual HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. In terms of other highlights, you’re looking at an included KVM, pop-up webcam, and speakers. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Those who will be bringing home the SuperWide monitor will definitely want to pick up this six-foot USB-C cable for $18 at Amazon. It’ll give you plenty of flexibility for pairing the monitor with your computer. Or if you’ll be picking up another one of today’s discounted monitors, ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook by scoring this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable instead.

Philips 49-inch SuperWide Curved Monitor features:

With two high-performance monitors in one. Award winning, SuperWide screen is like having two Quad HD monitors. Latest in connectivity with USB-C. HDR panel delivers bright, realistic colors. 32:9 SuperWide 49″ screen, with 5120 x 1440 resolution, is designed to replace multiscreen setups for massive wide view. It’s like having two 27″ 16:9 Quad HD displays side-by-side. SuperWide monitors offer screen area of dual monitors without the complicated setup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!