Save $60 on three multicolor Philips Hue LED lights + bridge and dimmer switch

The official Best Buy eBay storefront offers the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Three-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $119.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically you’d pay $180, with today’s offer saving you 33%, beating our previous mention by $20, and coming within $5 of the all-time low. Featuring three Color Ambiance LED bulbs, this bundle comes with the Hue Bridge alongside the brand’s dimmer switch. All of its inclusions make this starter kit a notable way to build out your smart home. And since it works with Siri, Alexa and Assistant, you’ll be able to command the multicolor lights with your preferred voice assistant. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. More details below.

Alternatively, consider opting for a more affordable way to dive into the Philips Hue ecosystem. The brand’s recent White and Color Ambiance LED bulbs with Bluetooth ditch the typical hub-centered design and will run you $46 each right now at Amazon. Or for something a bit more unique, consider a Philips Hue White Filament Bluetooth Bulb at $25.

Earlier this morning, we also spotted some other ways to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-enabled setup. iHome’s Homekit smart plug is currently down to $21, with another option entering at $10.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Limitless possibilities for extraordinary experiences. The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Synchronize lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects.

