Grow your Assistant smart home with Lenovo’s Smart Clock at $40 (50% off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Lenovo Assistant-powered Smart Clock for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer matches the official Black Friday price drop and is the third-best overall discount we’ve seen to date. Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled display is perfect for the bedside table and gives you full access to Google’s digital helper for playing music and controlling one’s smart home. The built-in screen not only lets it live up to the Smart Clock name, but also means you’ll be able to pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. If Santa delivered some smart home gear this year, then this is a great way to round out your budding setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 390 customers and we found it to be “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom” in our hands-on review.

Would you rather ditch Assistant for an Alexa-powered upgrade? At $25, it’s hard to go around with Amazon’s Echo Dot. While you’ll lose out of the display features, this is still a notable way to control smart home devices, call up your favorite tunes, and more.

Elsewhere in the smart home world, we’re still seeing Ring’s battery-powered Spotlight Cam, which is currently on sale for $129 following a $70 price cut.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Wake up and start your day with this Lenovo smart clock. Wi-Fi connectivity and Google Assistant integration let you use voice commands to play music, check schedules and control smart home devices. This Lenovo smart clock offers hundreds of audio and media alarm options so you can choose how to wake up.

